RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,600 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the October 15th total of 994,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $171.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

NYSE RNR opened at $174.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $187.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,054,000 after acquiring an additional 941,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,454,000 after acquiring an additional 447,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,382,000 after acquiring an additional 208,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,335,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,519,000 after acquiring an additional 207,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 590,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,597,000 after acquiring an additional 153,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

