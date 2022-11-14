Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Down 28.3% in October

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,669,500 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the October 15th total of 2,328,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.8 days.

Recruit Stock Performance

Shares of RCRRF stock opened at $35.49 on Monday. Recruit has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $71.66. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Recruit will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.