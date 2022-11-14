Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 532,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 186,339 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 59,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 28,168 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 208,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE NAN opened at $10.19 on Monday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

