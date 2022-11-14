Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Tomra Systems ASA Price Performance

TMRAY opened at $18.65 on Monday. Tomra Systems ASA has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $36.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

