Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the October 15th total of 48,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 9.1% in the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $415,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $504,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSTB opened at $9.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

