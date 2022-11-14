Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 306,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,190 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

EDD stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

