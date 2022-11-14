DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Down 40.4% in October

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the October 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.0 days.

DKSH Stock Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:DKSHF opened at $75.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average is $82.95. DKSH has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $75.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DKSH in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

