Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWLF opened at $0.59 on Monday. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

