Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.
Tullow Oil Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TUWLF opened at $0.59 on Monday. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
