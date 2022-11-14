Short Interest in FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Expands By 66.7%

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

FirstGroup Price Performance

OTCMKTS FGROY opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FGROY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($1.90) to GBX 160 ($1.84) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.84) to GBX 130 ($1.50) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 149 ($1.72) to GBX 129 ($1.49) in a report on Thursday.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

