SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK) Short Interest Down 28.6% in October

SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SPK Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPK opened at $10.17 on Monday. SPK Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

SPK Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPK Acquisition

SPK Acquisition Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition during the first quarter worth $178,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition during the second quarter worth $187,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition during the first quarter worth $317,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of SPK Acquisition by 2.7% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 115,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPK Acquisition by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 229,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

