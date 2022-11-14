SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK) Short Interest Down 28.6% in October

SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
SPK Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPK opened at $10.17 on Monday. SPK Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.
SPK Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPK Acquisition
SPK Acquisition Company Profile
SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPK Acquisition (SPK)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for SPK Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPK Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.