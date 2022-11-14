State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. CWM LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,942 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $2,995,383.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,241,424 shares in the company, valued at $905,974,556.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total value of $223,241.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $2,995,383.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,241,424 shares in the company, valued at $905,974,556.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 674,078 shares of company stock worth $72,437,953. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE AN opened at $120.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $135.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.