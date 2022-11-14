Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 25,258 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 213.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 84,180 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,183,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

HR opened at $20.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 162.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

