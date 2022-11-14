State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS opened at $81.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.31%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

