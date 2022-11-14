State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $1.12 Million in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,492,000 after buying an additional 1,023,715 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after buying an additional 929,177 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,574,000 after buying an additional 1,824,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,955,000 after buying an additional 133,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after buying an additional 376,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GXO. Cowen reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 6.1 %

GXO Logistics Profile

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $44.94 on Monday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

