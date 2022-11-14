State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,600 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,991,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Kohl’s by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,978,000 after acquiring an additional 360,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kohl’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,782,000 after acquiring an additional 305,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In related news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kohl’s Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $31.23 on Monday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

