State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $67.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

