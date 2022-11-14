State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.27 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 86,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,859,000 after acquiring an additional 114,951 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 154,302 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,849,000 after purchasing an additional 48,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $96.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $101.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

