State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

EEFT stock opened at $92.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $149.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.32.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

