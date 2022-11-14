Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 316.8% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 20.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 29,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLAB. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $141.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 1.05. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

