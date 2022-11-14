State of Michigan Retirement System Takes Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 132.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,468 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $47,475,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $952,080,000 after purchasing an additional 884,810 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $70.27 on Monday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The business had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

