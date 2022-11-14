Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stake Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 43,285 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,514,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $107.13 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $113.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

