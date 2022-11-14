State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $150.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $153.42.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,632,950. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.