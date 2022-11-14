Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 245.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 32.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $107.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

