Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Cowen

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.10.

BROS stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -237.85 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $66.51.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

