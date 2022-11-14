Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $54.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of Capri stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.24.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Capri

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capri by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after purchasing an additional 72,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Capri by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Capri by 9.6% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,907,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,318,000 after purchasing an additional 166,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

