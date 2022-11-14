Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 555.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 90.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 425 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,057. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 70,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,812. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COIN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.83.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $57.46 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $355.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.50.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

