Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $173,967,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after buying an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Airbnb by 80,496.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 870,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after buying an additional 869,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $719,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,311.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,383,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,392 shares of company stock worth $67,628,252 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb Trading Up 7.0 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $109.57 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

