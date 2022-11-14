Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 364 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $36,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

