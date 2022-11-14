Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in MSCI by 178.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 161.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in MSCI by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $512.37 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $443.33 and its 200 day moving average is $439.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.11.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

