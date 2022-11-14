Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 4,876 Shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.08% of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87.

