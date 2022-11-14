Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 7,619 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $56.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

