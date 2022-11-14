Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of IJT opened at $115.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.60. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $143.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

