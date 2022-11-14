Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $176,000 Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in JD.com by 99.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $48.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of -70.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.21.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

