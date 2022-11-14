Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 167 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,485,173,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,139,000 after acquiring an additional 553,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,139 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

CRL stock opened at $246.28 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $397.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

