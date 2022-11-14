Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,885,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after buying an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 1,050,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NCLH opened at $17.86 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.46.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

