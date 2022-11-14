Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $169,000 Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $61.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6237 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

