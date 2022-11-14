National Bank Financial Trims American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Target Price to C$3.25

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Hotel Income Properties REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.65.

Shares of AHOTF opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $3.53.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

