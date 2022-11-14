National Bank Financial Trims American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Target Price to C$3.25

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Hotel Income Properties REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.65.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of AHOTF opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $3.53.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Hotel Income Properties REIT (AHOTF)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.