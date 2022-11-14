TD Securities Boosts Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$53.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGGZF. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday.

Ag Growth International stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.1112 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

