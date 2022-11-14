JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Target Price to €34.00

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €37.00 ($37.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €53.50 ($53.50) to €49.50 ($49.50) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.20.

OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0198 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

