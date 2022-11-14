Morgan Stanley Raises adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target to €115.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from €101.00 ($101.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of adidas from €110.00 ($110.00) to €83.00 ($83.00) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded adidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen downgraded adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.60.
adidas Stock Up 8.2 %
Shares of adidas stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. adidas has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.82.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
