Morgan Stanley Raises adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target to €115.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from €101.00 ($101.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of adidas from €110.00 ($110.00) to €83.00 ($83.00) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded adidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen downgraded adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.60.

adidas Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of adidas stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. adidas has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in adidas during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in adidas by 9,350.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its position in adidas by 79.7% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

