adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Raised to €135.00 at Societe Generale

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Societe Generale from €119.00 ($119.00) to €135.00 ($135.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cheuvreux lowered adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on adidas from €210.00 ($210.00) to €165.00 ($165.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered adidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.60.
ADDYY stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. adidas has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
