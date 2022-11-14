adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Raised to €135.00 at Societe Generale

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Societe Generale from €119.00 ($119.00) to €135.00 ($135.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cheuvreux lowered adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on adidas from €210.00 ($210.00) to €165.00 ($165.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered adidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.60.

ADDYY stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. adidas has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in adidas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in adidas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

