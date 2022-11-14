ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Raised to €13.00

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from €12.25 ($12.25) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €16.00 ($16.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.10 ($11.10) to €10.00 ($10.00) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($11.40) to €10.40 ($10.40) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.70 ($13.70) to €15.50 ($15.50) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.87.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $11.72 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

