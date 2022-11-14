Morgan Stanley Raises ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target to €15.50

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from €13.70 ($13.70) to €15.50 ($15.50) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €16.00 ($16.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €12.50 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($12.00) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.10 ($11.10) to €10.00 ($10.00) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($11.40) to €10.40 ($10.40) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.87.

Shares of AAVMY opened at $11.72 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

