AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AAC Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

AAC Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.90. AAC Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies ( OTCMKTS:AACAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AAC Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

