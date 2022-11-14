Desjardins Cuts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$195.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CTC.A has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$213.00 to C$196.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$195.00.

Canadian Tire Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$156.79 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$143.30 and a 1 year high of C$196.75. The stock has a market cap of C$9.18 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$152.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

