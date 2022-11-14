Scotiabank Trims Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price to C$180.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTC.A. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$213.00 to C$196.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$195.00.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$156.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11. The stock has a market cap of C$9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$152.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$162.24. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$143.30 and a 1 year high of C$196.75.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

