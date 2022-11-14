Eight Capital Lowers Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$10.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CTS. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities raised Converge Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.17.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 13.9 %

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$4.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$982.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$3.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.95.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

