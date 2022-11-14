CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRT.UN. CIBC decreased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.03, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$14.21 and a 1 year high of C$18.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.30.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0723 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.34%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

