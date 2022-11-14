Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $60.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 110.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.