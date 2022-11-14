Cormark Cuts Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$8.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Copperleaf Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies stock opened at C$3.60 on Friday. Copperleaf Technologies has a 52-week low of C$3.34 and a 52-week high of C$24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$252.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

